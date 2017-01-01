The home of video stories

With Snappd I have started saving the stories I put so much energy into. I now have content to share with other passionate creators and can start building my online presence and not having it wiped out in 24 hours. I look forward to the continued updates the team is are introducing to help me as a creator.
People about Snappd
Bucky Beeman
With Snappd I have started saving the stories I put so much energy into. I now have content to share with other passionate creators and can start building my online presence and not having it wiped out in 24 hours. I look forward to the continued updates the team is are introducing to help me as a creator.
David Neal
Snappd is a snap to use. Uploading vertical video is seamless and the quality of video reproduction is excellent (unlike even well known sites that distort, crop and otherwise mangle your work.) The simple keyword indexing is almost effortless.
Ashley Kruempel
I absolutely love this App because it not only saves me the space on my phone but allows me to have access to a library of Snapchat content that I like to repurpose without having to dig through the memories in Snapchat or the thousands of image files I have stored across multiple drives!